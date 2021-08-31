Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain From Ida Moving Out; Nice End to the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida are moving off to our north and east, but showers will linger in spots this evening and tonight. The risk of anything severe is over for us, and Wednesday will be a transition day for us with lingering clouds and showers, but likely some peaks of sunshine in the mix too. Going into the end of the week and your Labor Day weekend, drier air will arrive and make for a fantastic stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s, with some lower 90s in spots with a good supply of sunshine each day. Look for lows in the 60s through early next week with the coolest mornings Friday and Saturday where we will probably see some lower 60s in a few places. The rain coverage will return to ‘isolated’ for Labor Day through Wednesday with a 10-20% coverage of those showers and storms - with most folks staying dry.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Ida Brings Rain and Storms to the Valley for Tuesday
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Ida’s Impacts Felt Here Tonight & Tuesday
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Ida to Bring Rain and Storms to the Valley