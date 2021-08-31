Rain From Ida Moving Out; Nice End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida are moving off to our north and east, but showers will linger in spots this evening and tonight. The risk of anything severe is over for us, and Wednesday will be a transition day for us with lingering clouds and showers, but likely some peaks of sunshine in the mix too. Going into the end of the week and your Labor Day weekend, drier air will arrive and make for a fantastic stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s, with some lower 90s in spots with a good supply of sunshine each day. Look for lows in the 60s through early next week with the coolest mornings Friday and Saturday where we will probably see some lower 60s in a few places. The rain coverage will return to ‘isolated’ for Labor Day through Wednesday with a 10-20% coverage of those showers and storms - with most folks staying dry.

