Sen. Warnock speaks to parents, community leaders at two Columbus events

Sen. Warnock
Sen. Warnock(Source: WTVM)
By Roslyn Giles
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is making his rounds across the Peach State on his “Georgia Jobs” tour.

Today, he stopped by the Fountain City for two separate events where he got a chance to speak to parents and community leaders.

Enrichment Services’ Boxwood Development Center in Columbus is a Head Start program for toddlers and Senator Warnock feels a deep connection to this program as he calls himself a “Head Start Alum.”

Growing up with humble beginnings in rural Georgia and later becoming a Morehouse Man after graduating from high school, Warnock knows the importance of such a program. Today, he engaged in a one-on-one conversation with parents to hear about their experiences.

”It is very heart warming and satisfying to my soul to hear these. And the next time I am in Washington, which is an interesting place, and the non sense that goes on in the halls of Washington, these faces will be in my memory,” Warnock said.

After leaving Enrichment Services, Senator Warnock headed to Green Island Hills Country Club for an annual fundraiser that he says is also close to his heart. The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) raises scholarship money to help students attend college including historically black college and universities where he said he went to school a full faith scholarship because his parents were poor.

News Leader 9 also spoke to UNCF’s regional development director about the importance of receiving financial contributions.

“So, we are asking the community to be reach deep, to be generous and gracious, and to give to our young people. These are our future leaders,” said Justine Boyd.

Congressman Sanford Bishop and Representative Calvin Smyre, who are both strong supporters of UNCF, were also on hand encouraging people to give.

The crowd also heard from Auburn University senior MaKayla Eldridge on how she is directly benefitting from a UNCF scholarship. She says hopes to become a dentist.

