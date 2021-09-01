Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$1000 reward offered for wanted Americus man

$1000 reward offered for wanted Americus man
$1000 reward offered for wanted Americus man(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A $1000 dollar reward is being offered to help find a wanted Americus man.

Americus Police say they’re looking for 37 year old Allan Barthell. He is wanted for the alleged murder of Brandon Burney back in July.

Police and EMS got a call about a shooting on Winn Street in Americus. Upon arrival, police found Burney and took him to Phoebe Sumter where he died.

If you know where Barthell is, call the Americus Police department at 229-924-3677.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus city council issues local state of emergency
Cataula mobile home residents concerned about rent hike, given days to sign new lease
Cataula mobile home residents concerned about rent hike, given days to sign new lease
Some top opioid providers raise red flags
Georgia DPH talks International Overdose Awareness Day
White House COVID-19 Response Team visiting Columbus