$1000 reward offered for wanted Americus man

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A $1000 dollar reward is being offered to help find a wanted Americus man.

Americus Police say they’re looking for 37 year old Allan Barthell. He is wanted for the alleged murder of Brandon Burney back in July.

Police and EMS got a call about a shooting on Winn Street in Americus. Upon arrival, police found Burney and took him to Phoebe Sumter where he died.

If you know where Barthell is, call the Americus Police department at 229-924-3677.

