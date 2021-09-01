Business Break
Cataula mobile home residents concerned about rent hike, given days to sign new lease

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - After living in their mobile park home for over 20 years, some Harris County residents say they’re having to go through the application process all over again.

Residents say new property owners took over on August 20th and are asking for a $400 security deposit among other fees.

Bonnie Ferguson, who lives at Acres of Shade Mobile Home Estate, says she only had until today to sign her new lease.

“We just need an extension so we can figure out what we’re going to do. I mean...the last owner had given us until October 11th and that should be honored,” said Ferguson.

In July, the previous landlord sent those tenants a letter saying they had to move out by October 11th because repairing the property cost too much.

Now, residents are saying they’re worried they won’t be able to afford the new fees added by the new property owners.

