Changes Ahead for the End of the Week & Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is pushing into the area tonight, and it will bring with it showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Going into Thursday, drier air will be settling in, and that will be in place through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend. Look for lower humidity, comfortable morning lows (in the 60s) and warm afternoons with upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the area. We should stay rain-free with plenty of sunshine through Saturday, with only a slim chance of any rain on Sunday. The area of high pressure that will be bringing us the nice weather will begin to break down a bit by Labor Day, and that will allow for slightly better chances of rain and storms to return (20-30%). Highs look to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the humidity values will return - we aren’t going to see fall-like weather settle in yet, even though we have flipped the calendar to September!

