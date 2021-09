COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Road is closing soon for renovations. This closure could impact a lot of lunches and dinners in the coming days.

The restaurant will be open tomorrow but will close starting Friday for 10 weeks.

The store is encouraging customers to visit the Chick fil a on Manchester expressway.

