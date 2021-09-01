Business Break
Columbus city council issues local state of emergency

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council passed a local state of health emergency this morning.

Mayor Skip Henderson says a lot of boards and commissions in the city were unable to meet virtually unless they declared a local state of emergency.

Henderson says a number of people preferred to meet virtually because of COVID numbers and the hospitalization rate.

According to the Mayor, local hospitals say patients are getting younger and symptoms are getting worse. He says they’re not short on rooms, but stressing the capabilities of healthcare workers.

“Our hospitalization rate is over 170 right now and what that means is even people who are ill with non-COVID related issues, they’re having trouble getting into the hospital. The nurses are doctors are just really wearing themselves out,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

Mayor Henderson says the local state of emergency reiterates the intent to require masks in local government owned buildings.

He also strongly urges everyone to wear masks indoors when they cannot socially distance even if they are vaccinated.

