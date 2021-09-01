CSU students and professors planning demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students and professors at Columbus State University (CSU) are planning to hold a demonstration for what they say are “unsafe working and learning conditions”.

The demonstration is happening this Friday at noon in front of the Schwob Memorial Library.

Students and professors plan to calling on CSU officials to reinstate the indoor mask mandate and make changes to social distancing in the classroom.

Right now, there aren’t any mandates on masks, vaccine, or social distancing in place at any of the colleges within the University System of Georgia.

Tomorrow on News Leader 9 at 5:30, Barbara Gauthier will talk one on one with CSU Professor Brian Schwartz. He’ll be leading Friday’s demonstration.

