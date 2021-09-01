Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU students and professors planning demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns

(Source: WTVM)
(Source: WTVM)(WTVY News 4)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students and professors at Columbus State University (CSU) are planning to hold a demonstration for what they say are “unsafe working and learning conditions”.

The demonstration is happening this Friday at noon in front of the Schwob Memorial Library.

Students and professors plan to calling on CSU officials to reinstate the indoor mask mandate and make changes to social distancing in the classroom.

Right now, there aren’t any mandates on masks, vaccine, or social distancing in place at any of the colleges within the University System of Georgia.

Tomorrow on News Leader 9 at 5:30, Barbara Gauthier will talk one on one with CSU Professor Brian Schwartz. He’ll be leading Friday’s demonstration.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Carver Park
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021

Latest News

Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Pine Mountain baby awarded $5,539 for college savings account
Pine Mountain baby awarded $5,539 for college savings account
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine initiative...
ADPH to announce vaccine initiative Thursday
Gray Television Stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida...
Gray Television Stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts