Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is the moment that all dog lovers in Columbus have been waiting for... Fetch Park is finally opening and we are doggone excited!

The park is holding its grand opening on Saturday, September 4, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fetch Park is an off-leash dog park bar, a concept that was started in Atlanta, that allows dog lovers, owners and pups to enjoy each other’s company! Entrance is free for humans and a pup of your own is not necessary to enter.

According to Fetch Park, there is a membership system for dogs ensuring the park is as safe as possible. Entrance to the park for pups ranges from a daily $10 option to monthly and annual memberships. Members will be able to enjoy all Fetch locations under their membership dues.

All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file (DHLPP – including Lepto, Bordetella, and Rabies) and be spayed or neutered if 8 months of age or older. Pup parents must register their dogs at check-in and sign liability waivers stating their dog is friendly and social.

Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave.

Fetch Park is located at 1432 5th Avenue in Columbus. The park is open Sunday - Thursday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

