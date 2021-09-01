Georgia DPH talks International Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During these uncertain times, we tend to think about being healthy when it relates to COVID, but it’s time to talk about opioids. Today is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Cheryl Cold is the Public Health director for the Health Department.

She runs a program that provides the life saving drug, Narcan, to high risk communities in Columbus. Narcan is a highly effective nasal spray that stops an overdose in its tracks.

“Narcan is a medication the only purpose that it has is to save your life if your having an overdose it does not get people high it does not have any other purpose other than a life saving medication,” said Cold.

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, there is help available. Call 1-800-622-HELP for the substance abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Hotline.

