JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb, devastating families in our community. More and more people are having to deal with the emotional stress of getting sick, the financial strain and for some, even death.

One Columbus family is trying desperately to deal with the impact of having to bury a loved one taken too soon after testing positive for COVID-19, although it’s unclear if the virus caused her death, according to family.

49-year-old JD Davis Elementary school teacher Kristy Crawford tested positive for COVID on August 20. After a week of battling COVID, Crawford died on August 27.

“We didn’t expect it to get as bad as it did,” said Malika Crawford.

The number of people in Muscogee County testing positive for COVID is currently running around 115 a day, over the last 7 days.

According to the New York Times Interactive COVID Tracker, Muscogee County saw 1518 cases of COVID between August 18 and the 31, the same time period Crawford fell ill. The 7-day average number of deaths attributable to COVID in Muscogee County is 1 death, according to the same COVID tracker.

When Crawford died, she left behind four daughters and hundreds of former and current students.

“She was everything, she was a mother, she was a wife, she was an educator, she was advocate for the community,” said Crawford.

Her youngest daughter Malika Crawford says Her mother taught at JD Davis Elementary School for more than 20 years and she was well loved by everyone at the school.

“Any time I answered the phone they always say your mother was a good person she had a big heart,” said Malika Crawford.

Malika says her mother didn’t just teach her students, she cared for them deeply.

“She had a couple of star students in her class who didn’t have enough money and she helped them get to college with scholarships,” said Crawford.

Kristy Crawford was not vaccinated, and now Malika says losing her mother so suddenly has definitely changed her position on getting vaccinated.

Muscogee County School District also released a statement on the passing of Kristi Crawford, which reads in part:

“Muscogee County School District is deeply saddened by the passing of Kristi Crawford on August 27, 2021. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with her family. The school district will continue to focus on providing support to the Crawford family as well as members of J.D Davis Elementary School. Muscogee County School District will continue to prioritize the health and welfare of our students and employees and monitor all safety mitigations and resources continue to be in place. Additionally, we will continue to monitor the health situation within our community.”

