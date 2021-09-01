Local veterans react to complete U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the nation’s top leaders are calling the military airlift to extract thousands of Americans and other allies from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success,” others are not so sure. Some local veterans are saying they don’t think this will be the end of conflict with terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

“The war is not over. Actually the war is just beginning,” said Col. (Ret.) David Giammona, a former longtime Army chaplain.

Giammona says terrorist groups never declared the war over and predicts the U.S. will have to go back to Afghanistan.

“Finish what we started and to keep troops on the ground for all time because it’s like in Germany in World War II and Japan. We still have troops there today to keep stability,” he said.

“I’m glad to get our troops out of there. I thought that was a good decision by Biden to do that, but at the same time it was really poor planning on how they executed it. Obviously it was a debacle for the last two weeks so mixed emotions there and my heart goes out to those family who lost marines there,” said Maj. (Ret.) Cecilio Gill, a former cyber officer with the U.S. Air Force.

Gill says with the Taliban take over, Afghanistan is going to be a rest haven for other terrorists like ISIS.

“We’re going to have good intel and have eyes on the ground some sort of way to ensure that whatever plans and training they have there against the U.S., that we fight against that,” Gill said.

“Our military community at Ft. Benning is going to play, has played, will play a strategic role in the future as we train our infantry, our maneuver forces, our rangers and all of those that will go forth in the fight in the days to come,” Giammona said.

Giammona urges Americans to be vigilant.

“You never know what community the Taliban, Al Qaeda, Isis is going to come to and put a bomb in or threaten, blow airplanes up. Those kinds of things. They’re going to look for another 9/11 attack here in the future,” he said.

“It’s a really dark time for our country right now. It’s really sad, but at the same time we are Americans. We’re always going to persevere. We’re always going to move onward and upward,” said Gill.

Both veterans say they’re looking for trustworthy leadership and transparency as America moves forward.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.