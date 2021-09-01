Locals react to increased violence involving children in Columbus

Business Break
Teenager dies days after being shot at Carver Park in Columbus
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents are fed up with the increased gun violence in the Fountain City and some are ready to move out of town to get away from it.

Law enforcement officials confirm five children, ages 2 tp 16, have been shot since Aug. 13. The most recent shooting involved a two-year-old baby who was shot overnight on Floyd Road. At last check the toddler was is in critical condition. Columbus police are still investigating that shooting and no arrests have been made.

After hearing about the latest shooting involving a two-year-old one woman I spoke with says she believes the recent increase in gun violence against kids is caused by a huge shift in the community.

“I think the mentality of the people have changed. There used to be a time when people didn’t buy a gun so quick. But now they do for little slights,” said Bernice King.

One Columbus business owner said he’s been helping out by having conversations with his young employees to keep their mind off of just hanging out and getting in trouble.

