Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Carver Park
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021

Latest News

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
As COVID-19 hospitalizations surge, officials urge caution for Labor Day travel.
CDC urges caution for Labor Day travel