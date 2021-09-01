Muscogee County sheriff weighs in on recent shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the past few weeks, five children have been shot in the Columbus area. One of those children, 12-year-old Cortez Richardson, was killed.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman joined us Tuesday on News Leader 9 at 5:30. He discussed what law enforcement agencies in the Chattahoochee Valley are doing to try to end the major increase in violence and crime.

The sheriff says he fully supports the city council’s plan to close carver park on weekends. He added that the city should look at installing cameras in the park and closing off roads that lead into neighborhoods. Two people have been killed in the park this year.

