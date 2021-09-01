Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pfizer and Moderna working toward FDA approval for children to be vaccinated

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Health officials in town say children under 12 may soon be able to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

The latest update comes along with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he supports mandatory vaccines for eligible schoolchildren.

Right now Pfizer and Moderna are working on getting their vaccine approved for children ages five to 11. While in the Fountain City, Dr. Cameron Webb, White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 equity, also explains how the process is going so far.

“One thing that we’re keeping a close eye on -- are there going to side effects in kids? We want to keep a close eye on that. So I know the FDA asked Pfizer and Moderna to enroll more kids in the trial so that when you have a larger number it’s easier for you to detect if there are really small number of rare side effects,” said Dr. Webb.

Dr. Webb says it will be a while before those vaccines are available to children but he’s heard talks of it being available by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Carver Park
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021

Latest News

Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Rd. to close for renovations
Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Rd. to close for renovations
(Source: WTVM)
CSU students and professors planning demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend