Pfizer and Moderna working toward FDA approval for children to be vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Health officials in town say children under 12 may soon be able to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

The latest update comes along with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he supports mandatory vaccines for eligible schoolchildren.

Right now Pfizer and Moderna are working on getting their vaccine approved for children ages five to 11. While in the Fountain City, Dr. Cameron Webb, White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 equity, also explains how the process is going so far.

“One thing that we’re keeping a close eye on -- are there going to side effects in kids? We want to keep a close eye on that. So I know the FDA asked Pfizer and Moderna to enroll more kids in the trial so that when you have a larger number it’s easier for you to detect if there are really small number of rare side effects,” said Dr. Webb.

Dr. Webb says it will be a while before those vaccines are available to children but he’s heard talks of it being available by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

