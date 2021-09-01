Pine Mountain baby awarded $5,539 for college savings account

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One lucky Pine Mountain baby was awarded $5,529 for her college savings. Elsa Hardage received a contribution to her Path2College 529 Plan account as the winner of the 2020 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes.

Hardage’s grandmother, Linda Butler, entered her in the sweepstakes.

“This is a blessing to our family! It was our desire to start a college fund for our grandchildren while they were still young, so this is giving us a great head start,” said Butler. “We would like them to have the opportunity to receive a higher education, without a heavy financial burden. We are so grateful!”

The Newborn Sweepstakes was established in 2011 to encourage new parents to learn about the resources the state of Georgia offers for educational financial planning.

“While it’s never too late to start saving, reaching new parents and encouraging them to start saving as early as possible is a great way to build a strong financial foundation,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “Saving small amounts over time will have a huge impact on a child’s college savings, and there is no better time to start than now.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where Hardage was born, also receives $1,529 as part of the sweepstakes.

“Path2College529 is an incredible program and we are so excited for the winner this year and extremely grateful to receive a gift to our Children’s Hospital in honor of Elsa!” said Aline Lasseter, Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation Executive Director. “This gift will be used to advance programs and services for our youngest patients treated at the Children’s Hospital.”

To date, Path2College has awarded more than $55,000 to Georgia children and more than $15,000 to Georgia hospitals through its Newborn Sweepstakes.

