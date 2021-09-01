Business Break
So Long, Ida, and Hello, Meteorological Fall!

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan((Source: WTVM))
By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overall, the weather forecast looks to improve drastically as Ida leaves the Southeast as drier air wraps around the northwest side of the system and arrives as a cold front over the next 24 hours. Realistically, we know it won’t necessarily get chilly by any stretch of the imagination, but we will see some lower humidity and comfortable mornings at least in the days ahead! Plus, plenty of dry sunshine! Today will transition us toward this more pleasant pattern with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of storms again this evening ahead of the cold front’s arrival. Once any storms diminish early Thursday, a drying trend sticks with us through the start of the weekend.

Highs will run in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week, so still hot in the afternoons, but not as humid and very seasonable for early September. The best part will be temperatures falling into the 60s in the coming mornings, so some meager hints of fall in the forecast, at least! Weather for Labor Day weekend looks fantastic with just a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers and storms on Sunday and Monday – many of us will end up staying dry. For now, rain chances still look low for next week.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

