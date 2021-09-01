Business Break
Some airports will soon accept IDs on iPhones and watches

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s...
The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets.(CNN Newsource / Apple)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Apple is working to make it easier for people traveling to get through security using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches.

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets.

The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in the participating states as the first locations travelers can use a digital version of their ID to pass through.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Arizona and Georgia, which is home to the world’s busiest airports, are the first to introduce this innovation to their residents.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be next, according to Apple.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet is similar to adding a new credit card.

Apple says users will be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process as an added security step.

Once added to Wallet, users can present their ID to TSA by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

According to Apple, users won’t need to unlock, show or hand over their device to show their ID.

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator.

