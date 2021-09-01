Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

White House COVID-19 Response Team visiting Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The White House COVID-19 Response Team is visiting Columbus on Wednesday, September 1. Dr. Cameron Webb is coming to the Fountain City to highlight the importance of vaccinations.

The community roundtable events are part of the Biden administration’s week-long Community Confidence Visits to encourage vaccinations in cities across the South.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. is also attending the event.

The first event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center on 4th Street.

The second event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Schools adjusting in-person learning due to COVID in the Chattahoochee Valley
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 person shot overnight on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Some top opioid providers raise red flags
Georgia DPH talks International Overdose Awareness Day
Miracle Riders kicks off cross-country motorcycle ride
Miracle Riders gear up for cross-country motorcycle ride, benefits CSU School of Nursing
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the cusp of surpassing January peaks in Georgia.
Georgia hospitals brimming with patients seek more oxygen