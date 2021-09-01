White House COVID-19 Response Team visiting Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The White House COVID-19 Response Team is visiting Columbus on Wednesday, September 1. Dr. Cameron Webb is coming to the Fountain City to highlight the importance of vaccinations.

The community roundtable events are part of the Biden administration’s week-long Community Confidence Visits to encourage vaccinations in cities across the South.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. is also attending the event.

The first event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center on 4th Street.

The second event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.

