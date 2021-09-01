Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

White House COVID response team stops in Columbus

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As cases spike because of the Delta variant, members of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team stopped by Columbus today to discuss ways to get more people in the Fountain City vaccinated.

Their visit to Columbus is a part of the Biden Administration’s week-long Community Confidence visits in cities across the South.

“In this pandemic especially with this Delta variant, you have to do everything you can to stay safe and to stay protected,” said White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity Dr. Cameron Webb.

With only 35% of Muscogee County residents fully vaccinated, officials from the White House’s COVID-19 response team held a round table discussion to determine ways to increase the county’s vaccination rates. City councilors, police and congressman were all at this event learning how to help the community. During the discussion, Dr. Webb, who’s also an internal medicine doctor and lawyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, talked about how COVID-19 effects children.

“We know that five percent of kids end up with long symptoms from COVID,” said Dr. Webb.

With some parents across the country against school mask mandates, Dr. Webb says requiring masks for school children is one safety measure that helps them stay in school.

“If the virus continues to spread, in the school, we’re going to have to close it down. We’re going to have to have kids go home,” said Dr. Webb.

Another issue discussed was youth violence here in Columbus.

“Just over the last two we’ve had five incidents with a two year old all the way through 16 and some just -- you know -- were shot,” said District 4 Councilwoman Toyia Tucker.

While some residents say the city’s increased crime is getting out of hand, some elected officials are confident that after today’s round table discussionhere are ways to prevent it from continuing.

“It’s really a traumatic experience because all we’re seeing is crime, crime crime and we’re not seeing the solutions. However, this right here today was the first step,” said Tucker.

One solution I’ve heard from several residents here in Columbus is having more events for the youth to the attend. One free event being held on the 18th here at the Civic Center from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the Tri City Latino Festival.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Police lights.
2-year-old critically injured after overnight shooting on Floyd Rd.
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Carver Park
Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends after two deadly shootings in 2021

Latest News

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
Pfizer and Moderna working toward FDA approval for children to be vaccinated
Pfizer and Moderna working toward FDA approval for children to be vaccinated
Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Rd. to close for renovations
Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Rd. to close for renovations