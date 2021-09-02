Business Break
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

