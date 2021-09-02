Business Break
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) professor Brian Schwartz joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Thursday evening over Zoom.

Schwartz is the leader of the demonstration calling attention to he says are “unsafe working and learning conditions.”

Students and professors plan on calling on CSU officials to reinstate the indoor mask mandate and make changes to social distancing in the classroom.

Right now no mask, vaccine or social distancing mandates are in place at any of the colleges within the University system of Georgia including CSU and the University of Georgia.

The demonstration is happening at noon in front of the Schwob Memorial Library.

The full interview is below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

