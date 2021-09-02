Finally, A Rather Decent Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A much more tranquil weather forecast in store for us as we approach to Labor Day Weekend thanks to a cold front making its way across the Southeast today. Though temperatures won’t necessarily be colder, a dry and less muggy air mass will settle in behind this front and stick around for the next several days! Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through the holiday weekend, but the lower humidity won’t make it feel as hot outside. Plus, we’ll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine with just some passing clouds at times. The mornings will be especially nice with temperatures dropping comfortably into the 60s. So, finally some little hints of fall in the forecast! Rain chances will be next to none through at least Sunday, though some moisture will gradually return early next week and bring back isolated rain coverage each day beginning on Labor Day. As of right now, rain chances each day only look to be around 10-30%, which lines up with September being one of the drier months here in the Chattahoochee Valley. This fairly dry, seasonable pattern should be the norm over the next week or so.

