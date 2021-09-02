Business Break
Harris County hosting free COVID testing, vaccinations

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILITON, Ga. (WTVM) - Free coronavirus testing and vaccinations are available in Harris County over the next several days.

Now through September 10, drive-through testing is being offered at the Harris County Agriculture Building, located at 10690 State Route 116 in Hamilton. The hours are 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 am and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration is required.

Free vaccinations are available every Friday at the Harris County Health Department in Hamilton from 9 a.m. until noon. All vaccine brands will be available. Registration is preferred but not required.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

