Man arrested for DUI, homicide following deadly June crash on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspected drunk driver is in jail after a crash that killed a woman on Veterans Pkwy. back in June.

On June 17, officers from the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to Veterans Parkway and Almond Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that multiple people were injured and a passenger of one of the vehicles, 38-year-old Jennifer Nobles, sustained life threatening injuries. Jennifer Nobles was transported to Piedmont Midtown Hospital where she died.

On September 2, Christopher Brannon was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and DUI.

Brannon is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court September 3 at 2 p.m.

