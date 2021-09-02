Mostly Dry, Less Humid, & Warm End to the Week & Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re heading into Friday still feeling the effects of a ‘cold’ front that brought us some drier air during the day on Thursday. For Friday, look for a start in the 60s in many communities with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you’re heading out to a high school football game or anything Friday evening, the weather will be dry and pleasant. For the big Labor Day weekend, the weather looks warm and mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday mornings will probably see highs in the mid 60s for most with lower 60s in some communities. We’ll mention an isolated shower on Monday, though most will stay dry. Going into Tuesday, our rain chances will likely be at their highest, but even then, many will end up staying dry with only widely space showers and storms in the forecast. We will see rain chances tapering off Wednesday and Thursday with another push of drier air arriving. There won’t be any major changes to the temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

