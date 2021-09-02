Business Break
Opelika man sought in firearm discharging incident

(Lee County Sherriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding an Opelika man accused of unlawfully discharging a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says it has five arrest warrants on 26-year-old Holden Reed Casewell for discharging a firearm into an occupied or unoccupied dwelling/vehicle(s).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Casewell is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or 334-749-5651.

