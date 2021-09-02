Randolph County School System to host face mask distribution event

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is hosting a face mask distribution event this week.

Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge says the school system obtained an abundance of disposable face masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In an effort to end the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Madge says she contacted FEMA and was granted permission to share masks to the community.

Parents of Randolph County School System students, local pastors, and citizens age 60 and up are invited to attend.

The drive-through event will take place Friday, September 3 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at J.B. Smith Complex on School Drive in Cuthbert. Identification will be required.

