Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at...
China bans men it deems not masculine enough from TV in new crackdown