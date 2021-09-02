Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scott’s Miracle Riders partner with CSU pediatric nursing program

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is continuing our week long coverage of Scott’s Miracle Ride as riders gear up to head out tomorrow.

Liz Mathis, RN, APRN from CSU’s Nursing program and Rocky Kettering, Vice President of University Advancement for CSU both joined us at WTVM Studios on Thursday evening to tell us about the partnership between the Miracle Riders and CSU and how it impacts the pediatric nursing program at CSU.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
Handcuffs
Man arrested for DUI, homicide following deadly June crash on Veterans Pkwy.
Gov. Ivey updates Hurricane Ida response aimed at helping evacuees