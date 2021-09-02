Scott’s Miracle Riders set to ride in all 50 states

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott’s Miracle Ride is back and the bikes are getting set to hit the road again this week!

All 50 states - on a motorcycle. That’s what Scott’s Miracle Ride accomplishes and, yes, they ride in all 50 states.

“When we get to Reno, our plan is to get on the aircraft, Alaskan Airlines, fly to Honolulu to spend four hours in the great state of Hawaii. Then, back on the plane. We’ll fly to Anchorage, AK - four hours in Anchorage. Then, back on the plane to pick up our bikes in Reno and soon be on our way home,” explained Scott Ressmeyer, Scott’s Miracle Ride.

The ride kicks off Friday and within three weeks time, they’ll tour the whole country raising money for miracles in Columbus.

The ride originated 12 years ago with Ressmeyer, out on his own, riding the lower 48 solo.

“1999 Dyna Wide Glide. It’s the oldest bike in the group. It’s held together with band-aid, duct tape and JB Weld,” Ressmeyer said.

Now, the squad is up to 30 riders and they’ve raised nearly two million charitable dollars since 2009.

“This is our 13th year doing this ride. It started off as a one and done and 13 years later here we sit. The community is just incredible. They continue to support this,” Ressmeyer expressed.

This year’s recipient is the Pediatric Nursing Program at Columbus State University. And in a time where nurses are in unbelievable demand, it’s a timely gesture from a proven difference maker.

“There are probably few professions that are more important right now than our healthcare providers,” " said Dr. Christopher Markwood – President, Columbus State University. “These folks are heroes. We know that they’re tired. We know that they’ve given so much already and the next surge is on it’s way. We say thank you for that. I want to tell you, from Columbus State with our nursing program, help is on the way.”

They pay their own way when they travel. So, every dime donated goes right to the charitable cause at the heart of the ride.

“The whole mission is all about taking care of kids,” Ressmeyer said.

Scott’s lived and worked in this area for a very long time. He’s one of the partners in Country’s Barbecue.

If you’d like to donate to Scott’s Ride for Miracles, click here.

