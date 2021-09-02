Business Break
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are searching for a man who disappeared following a boat crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Martin.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating the single-vessel boating crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course.

Few details about the missing boat passenger are known, but ALEA confirmed he is a 24-year-old Colorado resident.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are on scene searching for the man.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

