SGTC to host campus blood drive

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Sep. 14.

The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Hicks Hall Student Union on the Americus campus.

All eligible donors are encouraged to participate.

In order to give blood, an individual must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health.

Donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep the night before donating, eat a well-balanced meal and drink lots of fluids prior to donating.

