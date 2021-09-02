Business Break
Single-vehicle crash leaves Alabama 50 blocked in Chambers Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash left a roadway blocked on Alabama 50 in Chambers County.

The crash happened at approximately 5:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, which resulted in a commercial vehicle overturning and blocking the roadway.

The Alabama Department of Transportation was on the scene early this morning assisting traffic to detour onto Chambers County 84.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

