Single-vehicle crash leaves Alabama 50 blocked in Chambers Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash left a roadway blocked on Alabama 50 in Chambers County.

The crash happened at approximately 5:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, which resulted in a commercial vehicle overturning and blocking the roadway.

The Alabama Department of Transportation was on the scene early this morning assisting traffic to detour onto Chambers County 84.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor and provide updates accordingly.

