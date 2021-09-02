Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” sending another of the fall’s top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant.

Instead of opening Nov. 19, the “Top Gun” sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will instead debut Memorial Day weekend next year, on May 27. Additionally, “Mission: Impossible 7” will be delayed from May 27 to Sept. 30 next year.

The postponement is the latest setback for Hollywood’s once-hopeful fall movie season. The delta-driven surge has upended the industry’s plans for some return to normality at multiplexes. The flight of “Top Gun: Maverick” follows a similar delay for Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Paramount also on Wednesday pushed “Jackass Forever” from Oct. 22 to Feb. 4.

While some studios have hedged their bets with big releases by simultaneously streaming them on release, Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures have tried to stay the course of a more traditional theatrical release. Sony earlier delayed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September to Oct. 15 due to the rise in cases. Following Paramount’s announcement, Sony on Wednesday moved “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.

But several prominent big-budget releases haven’t vacated the fall. Most notably, MGM and United Artists’ James Bond movie “No Time to Die” remains slated for release in North America on Oct. 8.

Until recently, Paramount was gearing up to release “Maverick.” The studio last month teased the film’s first 13 minutes at CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor convention.

Paramount hasn’t kept all of its films. It has sold off some releases, like “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt, to streamers. “Infinite,” a poorly reviewed sci-fi thriller with Mark Wahlberg, debuted directly on Paramount+. But films like “Top Gun: Maverick” would in normal times hope to approach as much as $1 billion in worldwide box office.

Universal’s “F9” has grossed more than any other movie during the pandemic, with more than $700 million in ticket sales. But most of its receipts came before the delta variant surge. Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” one of the first tentpoles to wade into theaters earlier this year, took in close to $300 million worldwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
LIVE: Biden remarks on Hurricane Ida response; aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
FILE
Single-vehicle crash leaves Alabama 50 blocked in Chambers Co.