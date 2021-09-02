Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Rep. Drew Ferguson encourages Georgians to attend free job fair, more than 4k positions open

Rep Drew Ferguson Studio
Rep Drew Ferguson Studio
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson is encouraging job seekers to attend his job fair.

The event is set for Wednesday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College - located at 220 Fort Drive in LaGrange.

More than 45 employers will be in attendance with more than 4,000 open positions - including salary and hourly positions.

“With more than 45 employers from Georgia’s Third District and the surrounding area participating, we’ve got an excellent assortment of businesses lined up for this year’s career fair,” Ferguson said. “I encourage Georgians in the market for a new job or career change to come to this event with resumes in-hand and ready to take on new and exciting challenges. As our state continues its economic recovery, it’s important that Georgia’s first-class workforce make these connections with employers who are ready to hire.”

Some of the confirmed employers attending include:

  • Acti-Kare
  • ADVICS Manufacturing Georgia, LLC
  • Amazon
  • Callaway Gardens
  • Caterpillar
  • Chick-Fil-A LaFayette Parkway
  • City of Newnan Police Department
  • CKS Packaging
  • Columbus Technical College
  • Conaway Electrical Service, Inc.
  • Coweta-Fayette EMC
  • Dongwon Autopart Supplier
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • FedEx Express
  • Fedex Ground
  • Georgia Department of Public Safety
  • Great Wolf Lodge
  • Hyundai Glovis GA
  • Hyundai MOBIS
  • Hyundai Transys GA – Powertrain
  • Hyundai Transys GA
  • International Paper
  • Jindall Films Americas
  • Kia
  • Kimble’s Food By Design
  • Koch Foods
  • LaGrange Police Department
  • Malone Workforce Solutions
  • Mando
  • Mauser Packaging Solutions
  • McIntosh Trail CSB
  • Milliken
  • Piedmont Healthcare
  • Pilgrim’s Pride
  • Progressive Heating, Air & Plumbing
  • Publix
  • Resource MFG
  • Southeastern Insurance Associates
  • The Art Institute of Atlanta
  • Troup County Sheriff’s Office
  • VSP Logis
  • Walgreens
  • Yamaha Motor Manufacturing
  • Zaxby’s

The event is free and open to all Georgians. For more information on the event, job seekers and employers may call Congressman Ferguson’s district office at 770-683-2033.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal car crash on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
FILE
Single-vehicle crash leaves Alabama 50 blocked in Chambers Co.
Gov. Ivey updates Hurricane Ida response aimed at helping evacuees
Opelika man sought in firearm discharging incident