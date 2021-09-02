US Rep. Drew Ferguson encourages Georgians to attend free job fair, more than 4k positions open
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson is encouraging job seekers to attend his job fair.
The event is set for Wednesday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College - located at 220 Fort Drive in LaGrange.
More than 45 employers will be in attendance with more than 4,000 open positions - including salary and hourly positions.
“With more than 45 employers from Georgia’s Third District and the surrounding area participating, we’ve got an excellent assortment of businesses lined up for this year’s career fair,” Ferguson said. “I encourage Georgians in the market for a new job or career change to come to this event with resumes in-hand and ready to take on new and exciting challenges. As our state continues its economic recovery, it’s important that Georgia’s first-class workforce make these connections with employers who are ready to hire.”
Some of the confirmed employers attending include:
- Acti-Kare
- ADVICS Manufacturing Georgia, LLC
- Amazon
- Callaway Gardens
- Caterpillar
- Chick-Fil-A LaFayette Parkway
- City of Newnan Police Department
- CKS Packaging
- Columbus Technical College
- Conaway Electrical Service, Inc.
- Coweta-Fayette EMC
- Dongwon Autopart Supplier
- Express Employment Professionals
- FedEx Express
- Fedex Ground
- Georgia Department of Public Safety
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Hyundai Glovis GA
- Hyundai MOBIS
- Hyundai Transys GA – Powertrain
- Hyundai Transys GA
- International Paper
- Jindall Films Americas
- Kia
- Kimble’s Food By Design
- Koch Foods
- LaGrange Police Department
- Malone Workforce Solutions
- Mando
- Mauser Packaging Solutions
- McIntosh Trail CSB
- Milliken
- Piedmont Healthcare
- Pilgrim’s Pride
- Progressive Heating, Air & Plumbing
- Publix
- Resource MFG
- Southeastern Insurance Associates
- The Art Institute of Atlanta
- Troup County Sheriff’s Office
- VSP Logis
- Walgreens
- Yamaha Motor Manufacturing
- Zaxby’s
The event is free and open to all Georgians. For more information on the event, job seekers and employers may call Congressman Ferguson’s district office at 770-683-2033.
