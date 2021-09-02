US Rep. Drew Ferguson encourages Georgians to attend free job fair, more than 4k positions open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson is encouraging job seekers to attend his job fair.

The event is set for Wednesday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College - located at 220 Fort Drive in LaGrange.

More than 45 employers will be in attendance with more than 4,000 open positions - including salary and hourly positions.

“With more than 45 employers from Georgia’s Third District and the surrounding area participating, we’ve got an excellent assortment of businesses lined up for this year’s career fair,” Ferguson said. “I encourage Georgians in the market for a new job or career change to come to this event with resumes in-hand and ready to take on new and exciting challenges. As our state continues its economic recovery, it’s important that Georgia’s first-class workforce make these connections with employers who are ready to hire.”

Some of the confirmed employers attending include:

Acti-Kare

ADVICS Manufacturing Georgia, LLC

Amazon

Callaway Gardens

Caterpillar

Chick-Fil-A LaFayette Parkway

City of Newnan Police Department

CKS Packaging

Columbus Technical College

Conaway Electrical Service, Inc.

Coweta-Fayette EMC

Dongwon Autopart Supplier

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Express

Fedex Ground

Georgia Department of Public Safety

Great Wolf Lodge

Hyundai Glovis GA

Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Transys GA – Powertrain

Hyundai Transys GA

International Paper

Jindall Films Americas

Kia

Kimble’s Food By Design

Koch Foods

LaGrange Police Department

Malone Workforce Solutions

Mando

Mauser Packaging Solutions

McIntosh Trail CSB

Milliken

Piedmont Healthcare

Pilgrim’s Pride

Progressive Heating, Air & Plumbing

Publix

Resource MFG

Southeastern Insurance Associates

The Art Institute of Atlanta

Troup County Sheriff’s Office

VSP Logis

Walgreens

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing

Zaxby’s

The event is free and open to all Georgians. For more information on the event, job seekers and employers may call Congressman Ferguson’s district office at 770-683-2033.

