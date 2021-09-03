1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 27 and County Road 208 in Harris County.

A motorcycle and pick-up truck were involved in the crash. According to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon, the victim has not been identified.

There are no additional details at this time.

This is a developing story, please stay with us on-air and online for more information as details become available.

