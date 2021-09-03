Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AARP pens letter to Gov. Ivey asking for plan for COVID booster roll-out

AARP is expressing concern about the rollout of COVID boosters. The organization sent a letter...
AARP is expressing concern about the rollout of COVID boosters. The organization sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey and other leaders urging them to come up with a comprehensive plan for the third COVID-19 shot.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AARP is expressing concern about the rollout of COVID boosters.

The organization sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey and other leaders urging them to come up with a comprehensive plan for the third COVID-19 shot.

AARP said difficulties in the early months of the vaccine roll-out are still fresh on the minds of many, especially older Alabamians who may lack internet access.

They’re calling for a clear outline for booster shots, which could start in a few weeks.

AARP Alabama sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday asking for a plan to provide clear information and access to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The third shot is already being offered to those with compromised immune systems, and others who completed their COVID vaccine series eight months ago.

“We felt it was important to reach out to the governor and also to Dr. Harris at ADPH and a few other state leaders and just express to them that we are concern about the rollout of boosters,” said Communications Director for AARP Alabama, Jamie Harding.

She said the initial vaccine roll-out had numerous challenges.

AARP has heard from hundreds of older Alabamians who could not access or navigate the online system saying they called into poorly staffed hotlines and were left confused and frustrated by the process to get the shot.

“We want to be sure that the governor and our public health departments are being very mindful of the fact that older adults, folks who are immune-compromised, those who really need to get those booster shots have a very clear and simple plan for communicating that to them so that they don’t have those same frustrations,” Harding said.

Harding said the plan should also include those who are homebound or live in nursing homes. “We’re really concerned that we have that information out in the public just as quickly as possible because the booster shots are starting to rollout. So, we really want folks to have the information they need in order to do the best thing for themselves and their health.”

Harding said AARP has not yet heard back from the governor but hopes she will respond in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Latest News

They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
CSU professor talks leading demonstration over COVID-19 safety concerns
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Marion Co. Recreation Dept. cancels 2021 Rural America Festival
Marion Co. Recreation Dept. cancels 2021 Rural America Festival