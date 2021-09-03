Beautiful Labor Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lower humidity has settled in to the Chattahoochee Valley, making for a wonderful Friday and great weather for high school football and any other Friday evening plans you might have. We will keep the pleasant streak of weather going into the holiday weekend with lows in the mid 60s early Saturday and Sunday mornings, with the potential for some lower 60s in the normally cooler spots. Highs will still make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. For Labor Day, the coverage of rain will creep back up to the 10-20% range in the afternoon and evening, and Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wetter days (with the rain coverage around 20-40%) thanks to a stalled out front. We will also notice the humidity on the increase going into the first and middle parts of next week too. Another shot of drier air is set to move in by the end of next week, making for a beautiful *next* weekend too!

