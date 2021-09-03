Columbus family is collecting donations to take to Hurricane Ida victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family says they’re putting their needs on the back burner and heading to Louisiana Saturday to help Hurricane Ida victims.

This is actually the third time this family has decided to help those impacted by hurricanes.

“I literally heard a voice in my head saying go to Texas,” said Lori Davis as she recalls getting a sign to step in and help.

Four years ago when Hurricane Harvey flooded the streets of Texas, Daniels said her and her family packed their bags and went to help those impacted. Although pregnant and raising four children with her husband, Daniels said helping these people is near and dear to her heart.

“This means more than anything else we’ve got going on. You know? We’re fine. Everything we have is still going to be here,” said Daniels.

Daniels says the response she received from the community is why she’s now collecting items to donate to people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

”The people hugging me, being appreciative, crying, praying over me, praying with me, telling me how thankful they were -- that’s what’s in my mind right now,” said Daniels.

One of those who donated today was Ann Blake. She says when she first heard about Hurricane Ida, she thought “Ah, they got hit again. You know it seems like the same areas seem to get hit over and over and it’s just devastating,” said Blake.

After collecting items like tarps and non perishable food, Daniels said she and her family will be staying in an Airbnb in Mississippi Saturday evening and going into LaPlace and Houma, Louisiana Sunday morning to give out supplies.

“We’re just going door to door like we did for Hurricane Laura and in low income areas in the places where people have decided to stay in their houses and have no resources,” said Daniels.

Columbus residents looking to donate to Daniels before they leave can drop off items at Suite 1 on 4454 Warm Springs Rd anytime between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday. Those able to make monetary donations can do send money to the Cash App $loridaniels706 or Venmo account lori-Daniels-20.

