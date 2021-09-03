Business Break
CSU students, staff hold protest over current mask protocols

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University(CSU) faculty and staff gathered on campus today in protest of the university’s current mask policy.

Right now, masks are not required but everyone is strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and masks while inside CSU and other University System of Georgia facilities.

Student Government Association(SGA) members were at today’s protest and they say they plan on educating more students about why the university’s current mask policy should be changed.

“I think the biggest thing for SGA that we want to do is really focus on educating the public -- or educating our fellow students on campus about the benefits of the vaccinations...about the benefits of wearing a mask and just staying safe,” said CSU SGA President Curtis Walker.

Faculty and staff are specifically calling on officials to change the policy to make make campus safer by making masks mandatory.

