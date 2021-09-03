Business Break
Fantastic Friday Football Weather!!

Anna’s Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies will start out the first part of the day with partly cloudy conditions building in after the lunchtime hour. Highs are in the upper-80s with lower humidity levels continuing and breezy conditions at times. We will keep plenty of sunshine around on Saturday with highs still in the upper-80s. We will continue on a warming trend as we head into the work week with highs in the lower-90s on Sunday and staying there through Tuesday. We won’t see much in the way of rain in our forecast, but on Wednesday we will see our best shot at rain or a storm as a frontal system approaches the valley. We are tracking the potential for another cold front on Thursday that will knock down our humidity levels a bit for the end of next week. Highs return to the upper-80s by Wednesday and stay there through the end of the forecast period.

