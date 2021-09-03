Business Break
Fatal hit and run suspect pleads not guilty

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged with vehicular homicide pleaded not guilty in a Muscogee County courtroom today.

David Stinson is accused of driving the Uhaul truck that struck and killed Wanya Wise 2 weeks ago in a 3-car accident. Stinson allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Police say witnesses and the suspect’s aunt identified David Stinson was driving the Uhaul. Police added the Uhaul driver was attempting to turn left, when the accident turned deadly.

“Basis on our reports the vehicles he struck from our reports indicated that vehicles was driving at an excesses rate of speed it came out of nowhere and hit this truck so I’m sure the police going to county there investigation speed might been a factor,” said Attorney Michael Eddings.

Stinson was granted bonds for his other charges, but no bond for the vehicular homicide charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

