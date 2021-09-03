Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police searching for shooting suspect

Police crime scene.
Police crime scene.(Associated Press)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an unknown shooting suspect.

On September 2, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to East Crovat Street in reference to person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Calvin Sanders who had been shot in the arm. Sanders stated that an unknown male began shooting at him while he was driving his scooter on Wright Street. Sanders was immediately flown to a near by hospital for medical treatment due to his injuries.

At this time this case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend

Latest News

Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
Handcuffs
LaGrange man arrested on two counts of child molestation
Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus