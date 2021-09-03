LaGrange police searching for shooting suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an unknown shooting suspect.

On September 2, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to East Crovat Street in reference to person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Calvin Sanders who had been shot in the arm. Sanders stated that an unknown male began shooting at him while he was driving his scooter on Wright Street. Sanders was immediately flown to a near by hospital for medical treatment due to his injuries.

At this time this case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

