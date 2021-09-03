One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus.

The incident happened near Schaul Street and Henry Avenue just after midnight, according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Deputy Coroner Newton says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Daquan Jones. Newton says today, September 3, is Jones’ birthday.

Jones was shot while driving. Police are investigating and do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus Police Department.

