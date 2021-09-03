Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Latest News

Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi