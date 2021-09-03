Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
JD Davis Elementary School teacher dies after testing positive for COVID
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
Columbus City Council issues local state of emergency
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Off-leash dog park with food and drinks to open in Columbus
Fetch Park to hold grand opening in Columbus this weekend
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Latest News

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi