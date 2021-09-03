Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

PSA calls on Alabama lawmakers to address gambling

Alabama state senator proposes ‘clean’ lottery bill
Alabama state senator proposes ‘clean’ lottery bill
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gambling has been a hot topic in Alabama for years. Despite several attempts, Alabama lawmakers failed to pass a gambling proposal during this year’s legislative session. Now there’s a new public service announcement from the Alabama Track Owners Association. The goal is to get more people to talk about gambling.

“We started appealing directly to the people, you know, to contact our legislators and tell them that we want them to get this comprehensive gaming and lottery plan done now,” said Robert Kennedy Jr., a spokesperson for the Alabama Track Owners Association.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s commission on gaming estimates Alabama misses out on $700 million by not allowing gambling in the state.

The state lawmakers were at a standstill over gambling at end of the last legislative session. There’s a lot of division over what gambling proposal lawmakers should pass. Lawmakers were split on whether to allow a lottery and casino gaming or just a lottery. There’s also division over where that gambling money should go.

Alabama track association is now betting on the public to get lawmakers to get a done deal done.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he doesn’t know of any lawmakers that have gambling at top of mind right now.

“An issue that is that controversial and has so much subject material in it, for a special session, it would not have time to get any traction,” McCutcheon said.

In the past, the governor’s office said the governor does not have any plans to call a special session on gambling. She would need to see lawmakers with a plan and an agreement for her to consider that option.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, car crash in Harris Co.
1 dead in fatal motorcycle, truck crash on Hwy. 27 in Harris Co.
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
One person dead after overnight shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Barbour County
Fourth man arrested in relation to campaign music video for new DA-elect
Three out of four defendants plea guilty in felony case for criminal damage to Columbus Civic Center parking lot

Latest News

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against District Attorney Mark Jones
Are Alabama farmers prepared for medical cannabis?
State commission says medical cannabis dispensaries could operate similar to pharmacies
White House COVID-19 Response Team visiting Columbus
Sen. Warnock
Sen. Warnock speaks to parents, community leaders at two Columbus events