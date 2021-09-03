Scott’s Miracle Riders raise money for CSU nursing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- A group of men from the Chattahoochee Valley are continuing what had been an annual tradition that got derailed last year because of COVID-19.

The sound of the Miracle Riders from 2019, and the same engines you will hear again this year, can be heard in the video above. They crossed the United States on motorcycles to raise money to help kids in need. This year they have a different charity but with the same goal in mind. They are helping infants and kids get better hospital care.

“This all came about when Jennifer Joyner met with the Miracle Riders to talk about ways to benefit the community,” said Interim Director of Columbus School of Nursing Doctor Tamara Condrey.

Dr. Condrey says this year the Miracle Riders are taking a deeper look at ways to improve the overall care of children.

“They looked and took a step back and looked at nursing education and how they could help us train pediatric nurses,” said Dr. Condrey.

Right now nursing students are using old mannequins to practice on, but nursing instructor Elizabeth Mathis said the money raised will buy them new state of the art mannequins.

“They have compressors that allow them to breathe, they have seamless skin, and they can perform any nursing procedure,” said Mathis.

Current nursing students said this donation from Scott’s Miracle Riders will be a game changer for them.

“That’s just going to bridge the gap and give us the confidence we need to provide the best care,” said a CSU nursing student.

Doctor Condrey said these mannequins will help recruit more nursing students from all over.

“We think that we can attract people not only from our community but students from all over the region who are interested in pediatric nursing,” said Dr. Condrey.

The plan is to donate 3 mannequins - one infant size, one toddler size and one the other the size of an average teenager and they don’t come cheap.

